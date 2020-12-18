Earthquake of 4.2 magnitude hits Alwar; tremors felt in Delhi-NCR

An earthquake of magnitude 4.2 hit Rajasthan's Alwar on Thursday night, according to National Center for Seismology. "Medium intensity earthquake of magnitude 4.2 hits Rajasthan's Alwar, tremors felt in Delhi-NCR," said National Center for Seismology. The earthquake occurred at 11.46 pm at a depth of five kilometres, it said. Tremors were felt in Delhi-National Capital Region triggering panic among citizens. There was no immediate report of any damage to life of property. The tremors were felt in Gurgaon, Ghaziabad and Noida, according to Skymet Weather.

Since April, Delhi-NCR has recorded more than 20 quakes of low and medium intensity. The Delhi-NCR region is very peculiar with regard to seismic activities. It has several faultlines that generate earthquakes, but it also feels the impact of quakes that are epicentred as far as the Hindukush mountains in Afghanistan and even in Nepal.

Earlier in the day, an earthquake of 3.0 magnitude on the Richter scale occurred in Jaipur. As per the National Centre for Seismology, the tremors were felt around 11 am, 64 kilometres north west of Jaipur.

"Earthquake of Magnitude 3.0, Occurred on 17-12-2020, 11:26:01 IST, Lat: 27.40 and Long: 75.43, Depth: 5 Km, Location: 64km NW of Jaipur, Rajasthan, India," NCS tweeted.

