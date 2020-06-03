Earthquake tremors felt in Delhi-NCR, third quake in 5 days

An earthquake of 3.2 magnitude hit near Noida late evening on Wednesday. The tremors were felt in in Delhi and other adjoining areas, according to National Center for Seismology.

The earthquake hit the area at 10:42 pm. According to the National Center for Seismology (NCS), the epicentre of the earthquake was 19 kilometre South-East of Noida.

There were no immediate reports of casualties or loss of property.

This is the third quake to hit Delhi-NCR region in a matter of five days. Earlier, on 29 May, two quakes measuring 4.6 and 2.9 were recorded in parts of Delhi and in the nearby regions of Noida and Gurugram as well.

People were quick to share the experience on Twitter. Some even related the phenomenon with the ongoing issues in the country, especially the novel coronaviurs and cyclones

These frequent EARTHQUAKES 🌍 & CYCLONES 🌀 happening again & again not a good sign something big is on its way let's not hope so #Earthquakes#Cyclones #Nature — STAY HOME STAY SAFE 🏡 (@NITIN81IN) June 3, 2020

WHAT ELSE 2020??? — thatcoffeebean (@AashimaBhutani) June 3, 2020

These mild earthquakes can lead to a bigger one God save us — Jatinder Singh Bhatia (@Jsb13818787) June 3, 2020

Earthquakes of less than five magnitude are unlikely to cause large-scale damage, unless in case of weak or compromised structures. Delhi lies on Zone IV of the seismic map of India. Zones IV and V have a high probability of destruction.

In an earlier report, top geologists had warned that such low to moderate intensity tremors around Delhi and its adjoining regions could strike India's National Capital in near future.

"We cannot predict time, place or exact scale, but do believe that there is a consistent seismic activity going around in the NCR region and can trigger in a major earthquake in Delhi," said Dr Kalachand Sain, Chief of Wadia Institute of Himalayan Geology, a premiere autonomous institute, run under Union Ministry of Science and Technology, told IANS.

Since April 12 to May 29 this year, ten earthquakes have been recorded in Delhi-NCR by National Centre for Seismology.

