Earthquake in Delhi: 5.4 magnitude earthquake strikes Nepal, tremors felt northern India1 min read . 08:51 PM IST
Delhi and its neighbouring regions witnessed slight tremors on Saturday.
Delhi, NCR and some other northern states witnessed earthquake tremors on Saturday. The tremors were felt as an earthquake measuring 5.4 jolted Nepal, 212 km southeast of Joshimath in Uttarakhand.
National Center for Seismology cited, the quake originated in Nepal at a depth of 10 km with Latitude 29.28 N and Longitude 81.20 E.
Apart from Delhi-NCR, tremors were also felt in parts of Uttarakhand, including cities like New Tehri, Pithoragarh, Bageshwar, Pauri and others. It was also felt in parts of Uttar Pradesh.
"The origin of the earthquake was 10 km deep and 3 km from Silanga town of Nepal. The affected countries are India, China and Nepal," Pithoragarh Disaster Management Officer BS Mahar told PTI.
No casualties or reports of damage following the earthquake in Delhi and neighbouring areas have come through yet.
This comes only a few days after the residents across the region were shaken by tremors from a magnitude 6.3 earthquake epicentred in western Nepal. In fact, this is the third quake in Nepal this week.
(Further details are awaited)
