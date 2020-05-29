Earthquake tremors felt in Delhi-NCR, epicentre in Rohtak

Earthquake tremors felt in Delhi-NCR, epicentre in Rohtak1 min read . 09:51 PM IST
Medium intensity earthquake of magnitude 4.6 had epicentre in Rohtak in Haryana, says National Centre for Seismology
New Delhi: Earthquake tremors were felt in Delhi-NCR on Friday evening. There were no immediate reports of casualties or loss of property.
Medium intensity earthquake of magnitude 4.6 had epicentre in Rohtak in Haryana, said National Centre for Seismology. According to the NCS, the quake occurred at a depth of 5 km at 9.08 p.m.
This is the third time tremors have been felt in Delhi-NCR in the month of May and fifth time in the last two months.
People took to Twitter to claim that it's proverbial end for India what with the county already grappling with locust swarms, coronavirus, cyclone
Even celebrities like Suresh Raina tweeted about the tremors being felt in Delhi.
Earlier this month, the national capital has already witnessed two low-intensity earthquakes with 2.2 magnitude and 3.4 magnitude.
