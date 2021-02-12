Earthquake of 5.9 magnitude hits Tajikistan, tremors felt in Delhi-NCR, Punjab

An earthquake of magnitude 6.1 on the Richter scale jolted Tajikistan on Friday night.

The quake struck at the depth of 91.6 km and its epicentre was located 35 km west of Murghab town in Tajikistan. It occurred at 10:31 pm (local time).

No casualties have been reported so far.

The area of the epicentre is largely unpopulated mountain terrain.

Tremors were also felt in India, Pakistan and Afghanistan. In India, the earthquake tremors were felt in parts of Delhi, NCR, Punjab and Jammu and Kashmir too.

Geo News reported that tremors were felt in Islamabad, Peshawar, Rawalpindi, Mardan, North Waziristan, Swat, Multan, Sargodha, Faisalabad, and Lahore..

Tremors triggered panic among citizens, prompting people to rush out of their homes. There was no immediate report of any damage to life of property. Earthquake tremors were also felt in parts of Uttarakhand, news agency ANI reported.

People in Ludhiana were seen on the roads as the tremors jolted the region at least twice, reported The Hindustan Times.

"Earthquake tremors felt in Delhi. Praying for everyone's safety," Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal tweeted.

"Earthquake of Magnitude:6.3, Occurred on 12-02-2021, 22:31:33 IST, Lat: 38.00 & Long: 73.58, Depth: 74 Km ,Location: 285km ENE of Fayzabad, Afghanistan," NCS tweeted.

The Department of Ministry of Earth Sciences Government of India earlier said that the epicentre of the quake was Punjab's Amritsar, however, NCS withdrew the information later.

"Earthquake of Magnitude:6.1, Occurred on 12-02-2021, 22:34:40 IST, Lat: 31.57 & Long: 75.09, Depth: 10 Km, Location: 21km ESE of Amritsar, Punjab," NCS had said in the now-removed tweet.

The Delhi-NCR region is very peculiar with regard to seismic activities. It has several faultlines that generate earthquakes, but it also feels the impact of quakes that are epicentred as far as the Hindukush mountains in Afghanistan and even in Nepal.

Another earthquake of magnitude 6.3 on the Richter scale hit Tajikistan at 10:31 pm on Friday, informed National Centre for Seismology. The tremor was felt in capital Islamabad and major cities of Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa, Punjab provinces and Pakistan occupied-Kashmir.

