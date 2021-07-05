An earthquake of magnitude 3.7 hit Jhajjar in Haryana on Monday. Tremors were also felt in Delhi and NCR region. The National Center for Seismology said that the epicenter was 10 km north of Jhajjar, Haryana.

"Earthquake of Magnitude:3.7, Occurred on 05-07-2021, 22:36:54 IST, Lat: 28.70 & Long: 76.65, Depth: 5 Km ,Location: 10km N of Jhajjar, Haryana," it said.

Netizens started sharing their earthquake experience, with few saying their homes shook because of the tremors.

Earlier on Sunday, a tremor of 3.7 magnitude was experienced in Gujarat's Kutch district. There was no report of any casualty or damage to property. The 3.7 magnitude tremor was recorded at 7.25 am, with its epicentre located 19 km North-North East of Dudhai, at a depth of 11.8 km, an official from the Gandhinagar-based Institute of Seismological Research said.

According to the Gujarat State Disaster Management Authority, Kutch district is located in a "very high risk seismic zone". The district witnessed a devastating earthquake of 6.9 magnitude in January 2001.

Today's tremors come just a week after an earthquake of magnitude 3.7 on the Richter scale hit Pithoragarh in Uttarakhand on June 28. Tremors were felt at 12:18 pm about 55 kilometers North of Pithoragarh at a depth of 10 kilometres.

Before this, an earthquake of magnitude 4.6 had hit Ladakh, but there were no reports of any damage. The quake struck at 6:10 am in Leh area of the Union Territory. Its epicenter was at a latitude of 34.49 degrees north and longitude of 78.43 degrees east at a depth of 18 km.

