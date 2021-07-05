Earlier on Sunday, a tremor of 3.7 magnitude was experienced in Gujarat's Kutch district. There was no report of any casualty or damage to property. The 3.7 magnitude tremor was recorded at 7.25 am, with its epicentre located 19 km North-North East of Dudhai, at a depth of 11.8 km, an official from the Gandhinagar-based Institute of Seismological Research said.

