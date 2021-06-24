Earthquake tremors felt in Maharashtra district1 min read . Updated: 24 Jun 2021, 12:42 PM IST
An earthquake of magnitude 3.7 on the Richter scale hit Palghar in Maharashtra
An earthquake of magnitude 3.7 on the Richter scale hit Palghar in Maharashtra
An earthquake of magnitude 3.7 on the Richter scale hit Palghar in Maharashtra at 11:57 am today, according to the National Center for Seismology.
No casualties have been reported so far. Further details are awaited.
Never miss a story! Stay connected and informed with Mint. Download our App Now!!