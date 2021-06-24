Earthquake tremors felt in Maharashtra district

Earthquake tremors felt in Maharashtra district1 min read . 12:42 PM IST
An earthquake of magnitude 3.7 on the Richter scale hit Palghar in Maharashtra at 11:57 am today, according to the National Center for Seismology.
No casualties have been reported so far. Further details are awaited.
