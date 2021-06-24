Earthquake tremors felt in Maharashtra district

An earthquake of magnitude 3.7 on the Richter scale hit Palghar in Maharashtra

An earthquake of magnitude 3.7 on the Richter scale hit Palghar in Maharashtra at 11:57 am today, according to the National Center for Seismology.

No casualties have been reported so far. Further details are awaited.

