Home >News >India >Earthquake tremors felt in Maharashtra district

Earthquake tremors felt in Maharashtra district

1 min read . 12:42 PM IST Livemint

An earthquake of magnitude 3.7 on the Richter scale hit Palghar in Maharashtra at 11:57 am today, according to the National Center for Seismology.

No casualties have been reported so far. Further details are awaited.

