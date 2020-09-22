Home >News >India >Earthquake tremors felt in Maharashtra's Palghar
1 min read . Updated: 22 Sep 2020, 10:27 AM IST Staff Writer

An earthquake of magnitude 3.5 on the Richter scale were felt near Palghar in Maharashtra in the early hours today, the National Centre for Seismology (NCS) said.

"Earthquake of magnitude 3.5 occurred near Palghar in Maharashtra at 2:50 am today," according to the NCS.

The exact epicentre of the earthquake could not be known.

There were no immediate reports of any loss of life or damage to property.

Further details are awaited

