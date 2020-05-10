NEW DELHI : An earthquake measuring 3.4 on the Richter scale hit Delhi in the afternoon today. Tremors were felt in the national capital and adjoining areas. The National Center for Seismology said the earthquake measuring 3.4 on the Richter scale hit 9 km north of Delhi at 1:45 pm. The depth of the quake was recorded at 5km.

There were no immediate reports of loss of life or property.

This is the third earthquake recorded in Delhi during the nationwide coronavirus lockdown. The national capital had witnessed two back-to-back incidents of low-intensity earthquakes last month also.

Of the five seismic zones, Delhi falls under the fourth zone.

An earthquake of magnitude 2.8 had hit the national capital in 2004. Another quake of magnitude 3.4 was recorded in the city in 2001, according to official data.

The major quakes recorded near the national capital were at Bulandshahr of magnitude 6.7 on October 10,1956, and at Mordabad of magnitude 5.8 on August 15, 1966. Both are in western Uttar Pradesh.

