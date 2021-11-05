Earthquake tremors felt in Rohtak, other parts of Haryana

'An earthquake with a magnitude of 3.3 on the Richter Scale hit Jhajjar, Haryana today at 8:15 pm,' the NSC said

Earthquake tremors of 3.3 on the Richter Scale hit Jhajjar in Haryana on Friday evening, the National Centre for Seismology stated. The tremors were felt in Rohtak and other parts of the state as too. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Earthquake tremors of 3.3 on the Richter Scale hit Jhajjar in Haryana on Friday evening, the National Centre for Seismology stated. The tremors were felt in Rohtak and other parts of the state as too.

"An earthquake with a magnitude of 3.3 on the Richter Scale hit Jhajjar, Haryana today at 8:15 pm," the NSC said.

So far, no reports of any damage or loss of life have surfaced.

