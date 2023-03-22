Earthquake tremors of 2.7 magnitude felt in Delhi-NCR region, says NCS

Earthquake tremors of 2.7 magnitude felt in Delhi-NCR region, says NCS1 min read . 05:44 PM IST
According to the centre, the affected location was West Delhi.
A day after major jolts hit Delhi-NCR region, minor tremors of about 2.7 magnitude on the Richter scale were felt in the region at around 4.42 pm on 22 March, said National Center for Seismology.
"Earthquake of Magnitude:2.7, Occurred on 22-03-2023, 16:42:35 IST, Lat: 28.66 & Long: 77.03, Depth: 5 Km, Location: 17km WNW of New Delhi, India," tweeted the National Center for Seismology.
However, no loss of lives or property has been reported as yet.
This is a breaking story. will be updated shortly.
