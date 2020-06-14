Earthquake tremors of 3.0 magnitude felt in Jammu & Kashmir: NCS

Within minutes of a quake of 5.5 magnitude striking the state of Gujarat today, another earthquake of magnitude 3.0 on Richter Scale occurred in Jammu & Kashmir on Sunday evening at 8:35pm, according to National Center for Seismology (NCS)'s initial data.

The quake struck 90 km east of Katra, Jammu and Kashmir, according to the data.

In almost the same time span, another earthquake of magnitude 5.5 on Richter Scale struck Gujarat's Rajkot district on today evening. Several parts of the state including Ahmedabad, Surat felt tremors as well.

According to officials, the epicentre was near Bhachau in Kutch district.

According to National Center for Seismology (NCS), the earthquake took place 122 km north-northwest (NNW) of Rajkot, Gujarat at 8:13 pm today.

People were quick to react on Twitter on the two quakes that took place today in a gap of 20-odd minutes. Some even related the phenomenon with the ongoing issues in the country, especially the novel coronavirus.





Earthquake in east of Katra, Jammu and Kashmir. Hope everyone is safe — CORONA WARRIOR MAYANK CHAUDHARY 🇮🇳 (@IamMayank_) June 14, 2020

Earthquake in Gujarat - 5.8 magnitude

Earthquake in Jammu - 3.0 magnitude



Bas karo Bhagwan 🙏🙏🙏 — आत्मनिर्भर Hitesh हिंदुस्तानी 2.0 (@2_awasthi) June 14, 2020

Some cosmic alignment required. — ǟֆʊʀǟ (@iAsura_) June 14, 2020

There were no immediate reports of casualties or loss of property.

India has been experiencing such jolts since the past month. Earlier, Delhi has experienced a few mild tremors in the past days. On 8 June, a low-intensity earthquake of magnitude 2.1 hit Delhi, according to NCS. The epicentre was around 13 km of the bordering Gurgaon and had a depth of 18 km, the data said.

Till now, the national capital and its adjoining regions such as Noida, Ghaziabad and Gurugram have experienced a total of 13 jolts in the recent past. All the recent 13 earthquakes recorded in the Delhi-NCR region were of low to medium intensity.

Such quakes of low to moderate intensity tremors, shaking Delhi-NCR in the span of one and a half month indicate that a powerful earthquake could strike India's National Capital in near future, warn some of the top geologists of the country.





