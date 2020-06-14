Earthquake tremors of 5.5 magnitude felt in Gujarat's Rajkot

An earthquake of magnitude 5.5 on Richter Scale struck Gujarat's Rajkot district on Sunday evening. Several parts of the state including Ahmedabad felt tremors as well.

According to officials, the epicentre was near Bhachau in Kutch district.

According to National Center for Seismology (NCS), the earthquake took place 122 km north-northwest (NNW) of Rajkot, Gujarat at 8:13 pm today.

There were no immediate reports of casualties or loss of property.

People were quick to share the experience on Twitter. Some even related the phenomenon with the ongoing issues in the country, especially the novel coronavirus and cyclones.

Now earthquake! Spare us Mother Nature! We all have realised howsoever science develops or we progress, we shall always be miniscule compared to you! But spare us now! We are your kids and we have already been punished much in the last few months! — Manthan Khokhani (@thepinchingshoe) June 14, 2020

While the Entire Nation was in Sadness after losing a Talented Actor #SushantSinghRajput Suddenly Earthquake makes their presence felt in Gujarat. 😬🤧#earthquake pic.twitter.com/UJjykSIcQb — Awarapan 🇮🇳 (@KingSlayer_Rule) June 14, 2020

2 5+ Richter scale earthquakes in a span of 20 minutes #Earthquake



•India (Gujarat) Earthquake

•Turkey Earthquke



2020 :/ pic.twitter.com/NseyiqRGKJ — Siddharth D (@BnPSid) June 14, 2020

Meanwhile, another earthquake of magnitude 3.0 on Richter Scale occurred in Jammu & Kashmir today evening at 8:35 pm, according to NCS' initial data. The tremors originated 90 km east of Katra, Jammu and Kashmir, according to the data.

Earlier, Delhi has experienced a few mild tremors in the past days. On 3 June, an earthquake of 3.2 magnitude hit near Noida late evening. The tremors were felt in in Delhi and other adjoining areas, according to National Center for Seismology.

The earthquake hit the area at 10:42 pm. According to the National Center for Seismology (NCS), the epicentre of the earthquake was 19 kilometre South-East of Noida.

This is the third quake to hit Delhi-NCR region in a matter of five days. Earlier, on 29 May, two quakes measuring 4.6 and 2.9 were recorded in parts of Delhi and in the nearby regions of Noida and Gurugram as well.

