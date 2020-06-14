Earthquake tremors of 5.5 magnitude felt in Gujarat's Rajkot

Earthquake tremors of 5.5 magnitude felt in Gujarat's Rajkot1 min read . 08:36 PM IST
According to National Center for Seismology (NCS), the earthquake took place 122 km north-northwest (NNW) of Rajkot, Gujarat at 8:13 pm today
An earthquake of magnitude 5.5 on Richter Scale struck Gujarat's Rajkot district on Sunday evening. Several parts of the state including Ahmedabad felt tremors as well.
According to officials, the epicentre was near Bhachau in Kutch district.
According to National Center for Seismology (NCS), the earthquake took place 122 km north-northwest (NNW) of Rajkot, Gujarat at 8:13 pm today.
There were no immediate reports of casualties or loss of property.
People were quick to share the experience on Twitter. Some even related the phenomenon with the ongoing issues in the country, especially the novel coronavirus and cyclones.
Meanwhile, another earthquake of magnitude 3.0 on Richter Scale occurred in Jammu & Kashmir today evening at 8:35 pm, according to NCS' initial data. The tremors originated 90 km east of Katra, Jammu and Kashmir, according to the data.
Earlier, Delhi has experienced a few mild tremors in the past days. On 3 June, an earthquake of 3.2 magnitude hit near Noida late evening. The tremors were felt in in Delhi and other adjoining areas, according to National Center for Seismology.
The earthquake hit the area at 10:42 pm. According to the National Center for Seismology (NCS), the epicentre of the earthquake was 19 kilometre South-East of Noida.
This is the third quake to hit Delhi-NCR region in a matter of five days. Earlier, on 29 May, two quakes measuring 4.6 and 2.9 were recorded in parts of Delhi and in the nearby regions of Noida and Gurugram as well.
