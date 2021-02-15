Subscribe
Home >News >India >Earthquake tremors of magnitude 3.5 felt in Bihar, no injuries reported
(representational image)

Earthquake tremors of magnitude 3.5 felt in Bihar, no injuries reported

1 min read . 10:51 PM IST Written By Staff Writer

  • NCS stated that the tremors occurred 20 km northwest of Nalanda at 9:23 pm
  • The Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) leader Tejashwi Yadav requested people to take precautions and go to safe open places if needed

Bihar on late Monday experienced a 3.5 magnitude earthquake in several districts including capital city Patna, according to the National Center for Seismology.

The agency stated that the tremors occurred 20 km northwest of Nalanda at 9:23 pm. No injuries or damage was reported, according to reports.

The Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) leader Tejashwi Yadav requested people to take precautions and go to safe open places if needed.

“Tremors felt in Patna. I wish everyone safety and plead all to be attentive, take safety precautions & move to safe open spaces if needed," Yadav wrote on Twitter.

Earlier, a high-intensity earthquake hit Tajikistan on Friday night, tremors of which were felt in Delhi-NCR and several other parts of north India.

The seismology department at first erroneously gave the epicentre as Amritsar and put the quake's depth at 19 km. It later sent a revised statement to confirm the quake was in Tajikistan. It ascribed the error to a software mistake.

According to the National Centre for Seismology (NCS), the magnitude of the quake was 6.3.

The tremors created panic among people who rushed out of their homes. However, there were no immediate reports of any loss of life or damage to property.

With agency inputs

