Earthquake update: Tremors felt in Ghaziabad
The Delhi-NCR region has recorded more than 15 low-intensity quakes from April this year.
A low-intensity earthquake hit Ghaziabad on Wednesday morning, the National Centre for Sesimology said.
The magnitude of the quake was 2.7.
The quake occurred at 4.05 am at a depth of 5 kilometres.
