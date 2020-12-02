Home >News >India >Earthquake update: Tremors felt in Ghaziabad
The magnitude of the quake was 2.7.
Earthquake update: Tremors felt in Ghaziabad

Updated: 02 Dec 2020, 10:19 AM IST

The Delhi-NCR region has recorded more than 15 low-intensity quakes from April this year.

A low-intensity earthquake hit Ghaziabad on Wednesday morning, the National Centre for Sesimology said. 

The quake occurred at 4.05 am at a depth of 5 kilometres. 

