Earthquake update: Tremors felt in Ghaziabad

A low-intensity earthquake hit Ghaziabad on Wednesday morning, the National Centre for Sesimology said.

The magnitude of the quake was 2.7.

The quake occurred at 4.05 am at a depth of 5 kilometres.

The Delhi-NCR region has recorded more than 15 low-intensity quakes from April this year.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Share Via