Earthquake update: Tremors felt in Ghaziabad

Earthquake update: Tremors felt in Ghaziabad1 min read . 10:19 AM IST
The Delhi-NCR region has recorded more than 15 low-intensity quakes from April this year.
This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.
The Delhi-NCR region has recorded more than 15 low-intensity quakes from April this year.
A low-intensity earthquake hit Ghaziabad on Wednesday morning, the National Centre for Sesimology said.
A low-intensity earthquake hit Ghaziabad on Wednesday morning, the National Centre for Sesimology said.
The magnitude of the quake was 2.7.
The magnitude of the quake was 2.7.
The quake occurred at 4.05 am at a depth of 5 kilometres.
The Delhi-NCR region has recorded more than 15 low-intensity quakes from April this year.
Click here to read the Mint ePaper Mint is now on Telegram. Join Mint channel in your Telegram and stay updated with the latest business news.