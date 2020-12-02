Earthquake update: Tremors felt in Ghaziabad

A low-intensity earthquake hit Ghaziabad on Wednesday morning, the National Centre for Sesimology said.

A low-intensity earthquake hit Ghaziabad on Wednesday morning, the National Centre for Sesimology said.

The magnitude of the quake was 2.7.

Hi! You've read all your free articles To Continue Reading, Subscribe Now

The magnitude of the quake was 2.7.

The quake occurred at 4.05 am at a depth of 5 kilometres.

The Delhi-NCR region has recorded more than 15 low-intensity quakes from April this year.

Click here to read the Mint ePaper Mint is now on Telegram. Join Mint channel in your Telegram and stay updated with the latest business news.