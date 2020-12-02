Subscribe
Home >News >India >Earthquake update: Tremors felt in Ghaziabad
Earthquake update: Tremors felt in Ghaziabad

1 min read . 10:19 AM IST Staff Writer

A low-intensity earthquake hit Ghaziabad on Wednesday morning, the National Centre for Sesimology said. 

The magnitude of the quake was 2.7.

The quake occurred at 4.05 am at a depth of 5 kilometres. 

The Delhi-NCR region has recorded more than 15 low-intensity quakes from April this year.

