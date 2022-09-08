Ease My Trip co-founder Prashant Pitti once again left netizens in an interesting debate as he raises awareness on what employers go through during the hiring process
Following the screenshot shared by Ease My Trip co-founder Prashant Pitti left netizens in an interesting debate after it went viral, in a fresh post he has shared how this may shine some light and raise awareness on what employers also go through during the hiring process. This comes at a time when social media has been replete with several company founders and employers advising that freshers work for ‘18 hours a day for the first 4-5 years’ while offering interview tips that include calling the candidate at 11pm on a Sunday night, among other things.
Ease My Trip co-founder Prashant Pitti in a LinkedIn post said, “Folks I did not expect this screenshot, that I shared over twitter, would become national news. But I am glad it did. As at least, this will raise awareness on what employers also go through, while hiring."
He acknowledged that “we make employers sound evil all the time, but hiring is broken system, and there are a lot of malpractices that happen on BOTH the sides. Employees can interview & accept 10+ offer-letter at the same-time. Hence they will end up breaking commitment to 9 out of 10 of them. But companies cannot do that."
Highlighting the predicament that employers often find themselves in, he wrote, “For a senior position (like this case), they must hire only one (for one position) and wait months for that person to join. In the meantime, companies reject all other applications. This case in point, was for the VP position (which would have led to CXO position), and for a month, I was nurturing him/her personally. On date of joining, I came to office hoping to see him/her, but got this shocker msg instead. Now I am back to square one & literally ended up wasting months, to fill this position."
Interestingly, the Ease My Trip co-founder shared that, “I asked the HR dept to check how often this happens, where the employee accepted the offer-letter, confirmed that he/she will join, but did not: it was astonishing 42% of the time."
As the post ended up garnering several nuanced responses by netizens, he shared some observations based on the comments, “Many people wrongly equate this to employers firing people. Firing and quitting happens all the time. Real equalizer would be: if on joining-date, employer send the candidate back to home, saying they found a better employee. Would this be acceptable? NO."
Some mentioned, that companies have revoked the offer-letter in the past. It happens, but that's far too low, compared to 42% of employees not joining after accepting offer-letter, he wrote. He further added, “some asked notice-period to be shortened. It could reduced the last minute drop-off a bit, but won't change things materially. As the one who would want to shop around, would do it regardless. Moreover notice-period works both ways, it gives employees also time to find a new job, if there is a mis-match. Totally agree on employers to make hiring process more transparent & share outcome asap, rather than ‘we will let you know attitude’."
