Ease of doing business: Govt to form Mediation Council by year-end
Summary
- Mediation Council will set rules to be followed during mediation and give authority to mediators
- It will also lay down standards for conduct of mediators, and recognize mediation service providers
New Delhi: The government is likely to establish the Mediation Council of India (MCI) by the end of this year to improve out-of-court dispute resolution and enhance ease of doing business in India, two people aware of the matter said.