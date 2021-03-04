Among Indian cities with a population of more than a million, Bengaluru has emerged as the best city on ease of living parameters among 49 million-plus cities in 2020.

The IT capital of India has pushed the earlier top ranker Pune to number two, while Ahmedabad ranked the third among 111 other cities.

"Bengaluru emerged as the top performer in the Million+ category [in category of 'population more than million], followed by Pune, Ahmedabad, Chennai, Surat, Navi Mumbai, Coimbatore, Vadodara, Indore, and Greater Mumbai," a PIB press release said.

The ease of living is the lowest in Bareilly, Dhanbad and Srinagar.

In cities with a population of less than a million, Shimla was ranked the highest followed by Bhubaneswar while Muzaffarpur in Bihar was had the lowest score, according to the Ease of Living Index 2020 prepared by the ministry of housing and urban affairs.

The rankings under Ease of Living Index 2020 were announced for cities with a population of over a million, and cities with less than a million people. The assessment exercise was conducted last year. As many as 111 cities participated in the exercise.

"The Ease of Living Index [EoLI] is an assessment tool that evaluates the quality of life and the impact of various initiatives for urban development," the release said.

It added: "It provides a comprehensive understanding of participating cities across India based on the quality of life, economic-ability of a city, and its sustainability and resilience. The assessment also incorporates the residents' view on the services provided by city administration through a Citizen Perception Survey."

List of million-plus cities ranking in 2020:

1. Bengaluru 66.70

2. Pune 66.27

3. Ahmedabad 64.87

4. Chennai 62.61

5. Surat 61.73

6. Navi Mumbai 61.60

7. Coimbatore 59.72

8. Vadodara 59.24

9. Indore 58.58

10. Greater Mumbai 58.23

11. Thane 58.16

12. Kalyan Dombivali 57.71

13. Delhi 57.56

14. Ludhiana 57.36

15. Visakhapatnam 57.28

16. Pimpri Chinchwad 57.16

17. Solapur 56.58

18. Raipur 56.26

19. Bhopal 56.26

20. Rajkot 55.94

21. Jodhpur 55.80

22. Madurai 55.78

23. Jaipur 55.70

24. Hyderabad 55.40

25. Nagpur 55.33

26. Lucknow 55.15

27. Varanasi 54.67

28. Kanpur 54.43

29. Chandigarh 54.40

30. Ghaziabad 54.31

31. Gwalior 53.72

32. Prayagraj 53.29

33. Patna 53.26

34. Aurangabad 52.90

35. Agra 52.58

36. Meerut 52.41

37. Hubli Dharwad 51.39

38. Nashik 51.29

39. Vasai Virar 51.26

40. Faridabad 51.26

41. Vijayawada 50.35

42. Ranchi 50.31

43. Jabalpur 49.94

44. Kota 49.52

45. Amritsar 49.36

46. Guwahati 48.52

47. Bareilly 47.73

48. Dhanbad 46.96

49. Srinagar 42.95

List of cities with less than a million population in 2020:

1. Shimla 60.90

2. Bhubaneswar 59.85

3. Silvassa 58.43

4. Kakinada 56.84

5. Salem 56.40

6. Vellore 56.38

7. Gandhinagar 56.25

8. Gurugram 56.00

9. Davanagere 55.25

10. Tiruchirappalli 55.24

11. Agartala 55.20

12. Ajmer 54.89

13. Puducherry 54.78

14. Diu 54.64

15. Karnal 54.48

16. Panaji 54.44

17. Tirunelveli 54.04

18. Tiruppur 54.03

19. Warangal 54.01

20. Mangalore 53.95

21. Thiruvananthapuram 53.93

22. Karimnagar 53.27

23. Tumakuru 53.06

24. Erode 52.87

25. Sagar 52.86

26. Shivamogga 52.86

27. Jammu 52.49

28. Bihar Sharif 52.42

29. Dehradun 52.41

30. Bhagalpur 52.19

31. Thanjavur 52.18

32. Jalandhar 52.18

33. Ujjain 52.04

34. Jhansi 51.71

35. Shillong 51.65

36. Kavaratti 51.58

37. Dharamshala 51.51

38. Moradabad 51.43

39. Kochi 51.41

40. Rae Bareli 51.21

41. Gangtok 51.18

42. Port Blair 51.13

43. Thoothukudi 51.12

44. Saharanpur 50.91

45. Amravati 50.38

46. Tirupati 50.33

47. Belagavi 50.28

48. Udaipur 50.25

49. Kohima 49.87

50. Imphal 49.64

51. Dahod 49.40

52. Bilaspur 49.19

53. Itanagar 48.96

54. Rourkela 48.89

55. Pasighat 48.78

56. Dindigul 48.34

57. Aizawl 48.16

58. Aligarh 47.15

59. Rampur 46.88

60. Namchi 46.46

61. Satna 45.60

62. Muzaffarpur 45.53

MUNICIPAL PERFORMANCE INDEX (MPI)

Besides, the Ease of Living Index, the Centre has also released the final rankings of the Municipal Performance Index (MPI).

In the million-plus category, Indore topped the list, followed by Surat and Bhopal.

In the 'less than million category', New Delhi Municipal Council (NDMC) emerged as the leader, followed by Tirupati and Gandhinagar.

"The MPI examined the sectoral performance of 111 municipalities (with Delhi being assessed separately for NDMC, and the three Municipal Corporations) across five verticals which comprise of 20 sectors and 100 indicators in all totality. The five verticals under MPI are Services, Finance, Policy, Technology and Governance," the Centre said in an official release said.

