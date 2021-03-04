Among Indian cities with a population of more than a million, Bengaluru has emerged as the best city on ease of living parameters among 49 million-plus cities in 2020.
The IT capital of India has pushed the earlier top ranker Pune to number two, while Ahmedabad ranked the third among 111 other cities.
"Bengaluru emerged as the top performer in the Million+ category [in category of 'population more than million], followed by Pune, Ahmedabad, Chennai, Surat, Navi Mumbai, Coimbatore, Vadodara, Indore, and Greater Mumbai," a PIB press release said.
The ease of living is the lowest in Bareilly, Dhanbad and Srinagar.
In cities with a population of less than a million, Shimla was ranked the highest followed by Bhubaneswar while Muzaffarpur in Bihar was had the lowest score, according to the Ease of Living Index 2020 prepared by the ministry of housing and urban affairs.
The rankings under Ease of Living Index 2020 were announced for cities with a population of over a million, and cities with less than a million people. The assessment exercise was conducted last year. As many as 111 cities participated in the exercise.
"The Ease of Living Index [EoLI] is an assessment tool that evaluates the quality of life and the impact of various initiatives for urban development," the release said.
It added: "It provides a comprehensive understanding of participating cities across India based on the quality of life, economic-ability of a city, and its sustainability and resilience. The assessment also incorporates the residents' view on the services provided by city administration through a Citizen Perception Survey."
List of million-plus cities ranking in 2020:
12. Kalyan Dombivali 57.71
16. Pimpri Chinchwad 57.16
List of cities with less than a million population in 2020:
10. Tiruchirappalli 55.24
21. Thiruvananthapuram 53.93
MUNICIPAL PERFORMANCE INDEX (MPI)
Besides, the Ease of Living Index, the Centre has also released the final rankings of the Municipal Performance Index (MPI).
In the million-plus category, Indore topped the list, followed by Surat and Bhopal.
In the 'less than million category', New Delhi Municipal Council (NDMC) emerged as the leader, followed by Tirupati and Gandhinagar.
"The MPI examined the sectoral performance of 111 municipalities (with Delhi being assessed separately for NDMC, and the three Municipal Corporations) across five verticals which comprise of 20 sectors and 100 indicators in all totality. The five verticals under MPI are Services, Finance, Policy, Technology and Governance," the Centre said in an official release said.