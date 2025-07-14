EaseMyTrip co-founder stuck in Bengaluru traffic for 2 hours, pledges ₹1 crore to map chokepoints using AI

EaseMyTrip co-founder Prashant Pitti recently endured a two-hour traffic jam while covering just 11 kilometres on a Saturday night.
Bengaluru’s notorious traffic has long been a growing concern in India’s tech capital. After experiencing it firsthand, Pitti has pledged ₹1 crore to identify choke points and help address the issue.
Pitti announced on X (formerly Twitter) that he has a proposal to find Bangalore chokepoints using Google Maps, artificial Intelligence and Machine learning.
“I was stuck at one choke-point at ORR, where I spent 100 mins struggling to understand why there is no traffic-light or cop here,” Pitti said in his post.
Pitti’s initiative aims to move beyond mere complaints and towards tangible solutions as he firmly stated, “I don’t want one more Bengaluru Traffic Memes or Rant. I WANT TO FIX IT.”
Pitti has put forward a proposal on X, which talks about potential solutions to identify and fix the traffic bottlenecks in the city.
This retrieved data will then be shared with the traffic department, who in turn will focus their efforts on those areas specifically.
To bring the vision to life, Pitti is committing ₹1 crore, which will fund the following:
Pitti emphasises that the success of this project depends on collaboration from local authorities. He is also actively seeking support from others on X.
