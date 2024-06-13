Also read: Why organ donation should be part of your estate plan

Dr. Anup Kumar, head of urology and kidney transplant department at Delhi's Safdarjung hospital said, “Near relatives are first-degree family members who are approved as per law for organ donation, and other-than near relatives like friends or any other family are not permitted in law for organ donation. A special committee is constituted to look after this, which is still not allowed for swap donations. If this provision is allowed, we will be able to increase the pool of donors, fill the gaps between donors and recipients, and organ donors will be able to give to some other family and hence complication and cost will be less, and results will be better." Health coverage for organ donors is a good move, he added.