Easing COVID lockdowns on cases rather than vaccines is risky: Study

The rush by India’s states to end lockdowns as new coronavirus infections drop, rather than waiting for vaccination rates to rise, risks triggering fresh restrictions and holding back the nation’s recovery, according to Oxford Economics.

Provinces including national capital New Delhi have begun reopening amid signs of infections plateauing, causing mobility rates to improve as of mid-June. While that’s likely to foster return of some demand in the near-term, there’s the risk of consumption and business activity suffering going ahead should newer restrictions be placed to control a resurgent virus wave.

With only 3.9% of India’s population fully vaccinated, Kishore sees economically important states, including Maharashtra and Tamil Nadu not yet reaching the “safe" levels of vaccination. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

“The vaccine situation keeps our outlook cautious," said Kishore, who maintained India’s growth forecast for this year at 9.1% -- a pace slower than the 9.5% predicted by the nation’s central bank. “Economic data also doesn’t support an upward revision to our growth expectations at this point," she said.

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text. Only the headline has been changed.

Topics Coronavirus