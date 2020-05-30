Further easing of restrictions is a welcome step for the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) led Delhi Government. Even as Delhi has one of the highest cases in the country, the government had been pushing for easing of restrictions to open the economy.

Delhi has 18549 total cases of covid-19, of which 1163 were reported positive on Saturday. 10,058 cases are currently active and 416 people have lost their lives.

The state government in the national capital had been pushing for further easing of restrictions. According to a survey the government conducted before the imposition of the fourth phase of lockdown, a majority of the people had pushed for the opening up of malls and metro services to ensure that the economy can be re-started. The survey had also pushed for increasing the curfew time.

The union home ministry on Saturday released the guidelines for the fifth phase of lockdown which further eases restrictions and gives states more power to take decisions. The government has allowed for inter-state travel, opening of hotels, restaurants and malls from 8 June.

The government has come out with a phase wise un-locking plan. Metro travel, which was a key demand of the state government has been pushed to the third phase of re-opening.

Addressing a press conference on Saturday, Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal had re-iterated that there cannot be a permanent lockdown and people need to learn to live with covid-19.

"There has been a surge in Corona cases in Delhi in the last few days, this is a matter of worry but there is no need to panic. Being the Chief Minister of the people of Delhi, I want to assure you that we are 4 steps ahead of Corona, and we are making arrangements way more than what is required for Delhi to fight against Corona," Kejriwal said while addressing a press conference on Saturday.

“We cannot engage in a permanent lockdown, no one can predict that the Corona will go away if the timeline of the lockdown is increased by 1-2 months. We have to learn to live with Corona and we have to arrange for everything required to treat Corona. Our government is working for the treatment of Corona patients," he added.

