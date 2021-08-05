Easing of travel restrictions by UK to benefit students, tourists

NEW DELHI: The United Kingdom's decision to ease travel restrictions from India by moving the country from red to amber list will benefit students, working professionals and tourists, industry experts told Mint.

India will be moved to amber list on 8 August, which means that Indians arriving in the United Kingdom (UK) can quarantine at home or in their place of stay for 10 days, and take two covid-19 tests on or before the second and eighth day of their stay in the country.

Fully vaccinated people under UK recognised vaccine programmes need not quarantine themselves after arriving in the country, however, they have to mandatorily take covid-19 tests on or before the second day.

The list of countries that have been moved to the amber list, apart from India, include UAE, Qatar and Bahrain.

Meanwhile, the UK government has announced that the cost of staying at quarantined hotels for solo travellers from destinations that are still on the red list will go up from £1,750 to £2,285, from 12 August.

"The easing up of restrictions will give some respite to students and travellers who have to travel to the UK. However, clarity from the UK government on whether Covishield, India-manufactured Oxford/AstraZeneca vaccine, is likely to be covered under this exemption, will help," said a senior airline official, who spoke under a condition of anonymity.

"Among the major international routes from India that are expected to bounce back sooner than later following covid-19 pandemic are the India-UK routes. Any further relaxation of restrictions will further help facilitate movement between the countries," the official added.

India on Thursday reported 42,982 new covid-19 cases, according to the government data. With this, the cumulative number of covid-19 cases reached 3,18,12,114 including 3,09,74,748 discharges and 4,26, 290 deaths. The number of active cases went up to 4,11,076 accounting for 1.29% of the total number of cases.

Travel between India and the UK constitutes a lion's share of total international travel from India, with students, tourists and working professionals travelling between the countries. Though the ongoing covid-19 pandemic has disrupted this, it is expected to recover in the coming months.

"We expect the India-UK sector to recover by year-end as more people will be vaccinated by then," said a New Delhi-based travel agent, who spoke under a condition of anonymity. "However, both sets of governments will have to further ease restrictions, especially for fully vaccinated people," the person added.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.