FMCG cos to amp up marketing this fiscal

FMCG cos to amp up marketing this fiscal1 min read 19 Jul 2023, 11:28 PM IST
Easing raw material prices are allowing consumer goods makers in India to allocate more funds for advertising and promotions, providing relief after years of high inflation. Companies are expected to increase their marketing budgets and boost ad spending to drive demand and improve brand visibility. The upcoming festive season is also expected to be a driver for increased volumes and sales.
New Delhi: Easing raw material prices will provide consumer goods makers headroom to allocate more funds for advertising and promotions (A&P), according to industry insiders. This will be a welcome relief after record-high inflation ate into companies’ marketing budgets for several years.
