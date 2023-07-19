FMCG cos to amp up marketing this fiscal

Beverage company Bisleri Ltd expects its marketing budget to increase 30-40% this financial year. “We will see a 30-40% increase in our marketing budgets, keeping in line with our vision of strengthening Bisleri’s packaged drinking water business, and accelerating growth of our new portfolio of carbonated soft drinks and Vedica Himalayan spring water," Tushar Malhotra, head, marketing, Bisleri International Pvt. Ltd, said. “While running prime time campaigns on TV for the reach, awareness and imagery creation will be an integral part of our overall spends, we are also focussing on a digital-first approach to connect with the Gen-Z. We will leverage sports associations, IPL, marathons, football, athletic events, among others, to create a 360-degree immersive consumer experience. A significant part of our marketing strategy is on accelerating our presence in trade."