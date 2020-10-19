East Asia nations can give India few lessons in growth

When we look at the per capita gross domestic product comparison in dollar terms at constant Purchasing Power Parity Exchange Rates, India is likely to maintain its lead in terms of higher per capita income in the foreseeable future even by IMF’s estimates. In purchasing power parity (PPP) terms, India’s per capita GDP in 2020 is estimated at $6,284 by IMF, as compared to $5,139 for Bangladesh. It should be noted that India’s GDP is much larger compared to Bangladesh’s, but so is the country’s population and, thus, growth in factor productivity will be critical to maintain the lead.