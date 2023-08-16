comScore
IMD warns of increased rainfall in East India this week
NEW DELHI : East India is likely to witness increase in rainfall activity from Wednesday and over adjoining central India from Thursday as a cyclonic circulation may turn into a low-pressure area over north Bay of Bengal and neighbourhood around Friday, India Meteorological Department said in its latest bulletin.

“Light to moderate scattered to widespread rainfall with isolated heavy rainfall activity is very likely over Andaman and Nicobar Islands today and on Thursday; over Odisha until Saturday; over Jharkhand from Wednesday and Friday; West Bengal and Sikkim today and on Thursday. Isolated very heavy falls are also expected over Odisha on Thursday-Friday," the Met department said.

Today, heavy to very heavy rainfall is very likely at isolated places over Assam, Meghalaya. Heavy rainfall may cover isolated places over Jharkhand, Odisha, West Bengal, Sikkim, Andaman & Nicobar Islands, Arunachal Pradesh, Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram and Tripura, IMD added.

Rainfall remained 19% below normal in the east and north east India during 1 June-16 July, while there was 6% less long period average than normal at 554.7 mm across the country.

Light to moderate fairly widespread rainfall or thunderstorm and lightning with isolated heavy rainfall activity is likely over Chhattisgarh between Thursday and Sunday; over East Madhya Pradesh and Vidarbha over the weekend.

As the monsoon trough lying along the foothills of the Himalayas may gradually shift southwards and lie near its normal position from Friday. Under its influence, heavy rainfall is predicted over Arunachal Pradesh, Assam, Meghalaya, Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram and Tripura from Wednesday to Sunday.

Isolated heavy rainfall is likely over Uttarakhand from Friday to Sunday.

16 Aug 2023
