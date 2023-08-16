IMD warns of increased rainfall in East India this week1 min read 16 Aug 2023, 10:08 PM IST
A cyclonic circulation may turn into a low-pressure area over north Bay of Bengal and neighbourhood around Friday.
NEW DELHI : East India is likely to witness increase in rainfall activity from Wednesday and over adjoining central India from Thursday as a cyclonic circulation may turn into a low-pressure area over north Bay of Bengal and neighbourhood around Friday, India Meteorological Department said in its latest bulletin.