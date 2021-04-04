Amid the coronavirus pandemic, this year has been the second consecutive Easter that all papal services are being attended by only about 200 people in a secondary altar of St. Peter's Basilica instead of the nearly 10,000, Reuters reports.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi took to Twitter today to wish people on the occasion of Easter. "Greetings on Easter! On this day, we remember the pious teachings of Jesus Christ. His emphasis on social empowerment inspires millions across the world," PM Modi said in a tweet.

Greetings on Easter!



On this day, we remember the pious teachings of Jesus Christ. His emphasis on social empowerment inspires millions across the world. — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) April 4, 2021

Easter marks the resurrection of Jesus Christ following his crucifixion on Good Friday. It also marks the culmination of Lent, a 40-day period of fasting and penance.

"In these dark months of the pandemic, let us listen to the Risen Lord as he invites us to begin anew and never lose hope," Reuters quoted Pope Francis as saying.

Just as Jesus brought his message "to those struggling to live from day to day", he said, people today should care for those most in need on the fringes of society.

"(God) invites us to overcome barriers, banish prejudices and draw near to those around us every day in order to rediscover the grace of everyday life," Francis said.

Easter Sunday is the most important day in the Christian liturgical calendar. On this day, the pope will deliver his "Urbi et Orbi" (to the city and the world) message.

