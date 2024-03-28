Easter 2024: Manipur govt declares Sunday as working day
Easter 2024: The Indigenous Tribal Leaders Forum (ITLF), an umbrella body of tribal groups said the government's decision would hurt the sentiments of the Christian community
The Manipur government has declared the Easter holiday as a working day, causing a stir in the region. According to media reports, Manipur Governor Anusuiya Uikey said March 30-31 will be working weekends for government offices, corporations, and autonomous bodies. Easter, which is a Christian festival, is falling on 31 March this year. Since the ethnic division in Manipur is acute, the state government's decision has triggered outrage.