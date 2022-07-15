The eastern Ladakh border standoff between the Indian and Chinese militaries erupted on 5 May 2020, following a violent clash in the Pangong lake areas
Listen to this article
Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio
India and China will hold the 16th round of high-level military talks on 17 July to resolve the lingering border standoff in eastern Ladakh.
{{^adFree}}{{/adFree}}
India and China will hold the 16th round of high-level military talks on 17 July to resolve the lingering border standoff in eastern Ladakh.
"In continuation with the talks on disengagement along the LAC in eastern Ladakh, the 16th round of talks will be held on the Indian side at Chushul-Moldo meeting point on 17 July," news agency PTI reported, quoting a source.
"In continuation with the talks on disengagement along the LAC in eastern Ladakh, the 16th round of talks will be held on the Indian side at Chushul-Moldo meeting point on 17 July," news agency PTI reported, quoting a source.
The last round of talks between the Indian Army and the Chinese People's Liberation Army (PLA) took place on 11 March.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
The last round of talks between the Indian Army and the Chinese People's Liberation Army (PLA) took place on 11 March.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
In May, India and China held diplomatic talks on the border row and agreed to hold the next round of the Senior Commanders' meeting at an early date to achieve complete disengagement from all friction points in eastern Ladakh.
In May, India and China held diplomatic talks on the border row and agreed to hold the next round of the Senior Commanders' meeting at an early date to achieve complete disengagement from all friction points in eastern Ladakh.
The eastern Ladakh border standoff between the Indian and Chinese militaries erupted on 5 May 2020, following a violent clash in the Pangong lake areas.
The eastern Ladakh border standoff between the Indian and Chinese militaries erupted on 5 May 2020, following a violent clash in the Pangong lake areas.
Both sides gradually enhanced their deployment by rushing in tens of thousands of soldiers as well as heavy weaponry.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
Both sides gradually enhanced their deployment by rushing in tens of thousands of soldiers as well as heavy weaponry.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
As a result of a series of military and diplomatic talks, the two sides completed the disengagement process last year in the north and south banks of the Pangong lake and in the Gogra area.
As a result of a series of military and diplomatic talks, the two sides completed the disengagement process last year in the north and south banks of the Pangong lake and in the Gogra area.
Each side currently has around 50,000 to 60,000 troops along the Line of Actual Control (LAC) in the sensitive sector.
India has been pressing for quick disengagement of troops from all the remaining friction points in eastern Ladakh, insisting that peace and tranquillity along the border are prerequisites for progress in overall bilateral ties.
India has been pressing for quick disengagement of troops from all the remaining friction points in eastern Ladakh, insisting that peace and tranquillity along the border are prerequisites for progress in overall bilateral ties.
At the fresh talks, India is expected to reiterate the need for disengagement of troops as soon as possible in all the remaining friction points besides seeking resolution of issues in Depsang Bulge and Demchok.
At the fresh talks, India is expected to reiterate the need for disengagement of troops as soon as possible in all the remaining friction points besides seeking resolution of issues in Depsang Bulge and Demchok.
After the last round of talks, Indian external affairs minister S Jaishankar has met his Chinese counterpart Wang Yi several times, the latest being in Bali last week.
{{^adFree}}{{/adFree}}
After the last round of talks, Indian external affairs minister S Jaishankar has met his Chinese counterpart Wang Yi several times, the latest being in Bali last week.
{{^adFree}}{{/adFree}}
The situation in eastern Ladakh figured prominently in their one-hour-long interaction on the sidelines of a conclave of foreign ministers of the G20 nations.
The situation in eastern Ladakh figured prominently in their one-hour-long interaction on the sidelines of a conclave of foreign ministers of the G20 nations.
Jaishankar had conveyed to Wang the need for early resolution of all the outstanding issues in eastern Ladakh.
Jaishankar had conveyed to Wang the need for early resolution of all the outstanding issues in eastern Ladakh.
"Recalling the disengagement achieved in some friction areas, the external affairs minister reiterated the need to sustain the momentum to complete disengagement from all the remaining areas to restore peace and tranquillity in the border areas," the ministry of external affairs (MEA) said in a statement after the meeting.
{{^adFree}}{{/adFree}}
"Recalling the disengagement achieved in some friction areas, the external affairs minister reiterated the need to sustain the momentum to complete disengagement from all the remaining areas to restore peace and tranquillity in the border areas," the ministry of external affairs (MEA) said in a statement after the meeting.