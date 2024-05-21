Eastern India suffered in past due to freight policy; now engine of growth: Nirmala Sitharaman
The finance minister said the eastern region, which once suffered because of the freight equalisation policy, is now at the core of the NDA government’s development strategy.
New Delhi: A policy aimed at making minerals priced at the same level across the country that existed for four decades up to 1992-93 weakened the incentive for industries to be set up close to mining regions, affecting the development prospects of mineral-rich eastern states, finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman said at a televised press briefing in Patna on Tuesday.