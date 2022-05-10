Eastern India the laggard in NFHS' wealth index

Poverty indicators usually use different benchmarks for urban and rural populations. However, the NFHS wealth index uses the same benchmark for the entire country. It should only be used to assess each state’s wealth distribution relative to India’s. Hence, if a state has 40% population falling in the bottom two quintiles, it means it is in line with the national trend. Similarly, everyone in the top two quintiles may not enjoy a comfortable standard of living. They are merely in the top 40%.

