Eastern Ladakh row: 19th round of India-China talks to begin at 9.30 am today2 min read 14 Aug 2023, 08:51 AM IST
India and China hold 19th round of talks to ease tensions in eastern Ladakh. India seeks early disengagement of troops.
India and China will hold the 19th round of Corps Commander-level talks today, Monday, August 14. The talks will start at 9.30 am at the Chushul border meeting point in Eastern Ladakh today. The two countries have been in a military standoff for the last three years since May 2020.