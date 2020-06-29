On Tuesday Lt General Harinder Singh of the Leh-based 14 Corps is to sit down for talks with Major General Liu Lin, commander of the South Xinjiang Military District in Chushul on the Indian side of the LAC. The last two meetings between the two – on 6 June and 22 June – were on the Chinese side of the LAC – at Moldo. In the 22 June meeting, the two commanders had reached “mutual consensus to disengage" but so far there is no news of a pullout of troops.