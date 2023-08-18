Eastern Ladakh standoff: Indian, Chinese armies hold Major General-level talks at DBO, Chushul1 min read 18 Aug 2023, 09:40 PM IST
Indian and Chinese army representatives meet for talks to resolve the stand-off in eastern Ladakh.
Representatives from the Indian and Chinese army met for Major General-level talks at DBO and Chushul on Friday to resolve the ongoing stand-off in eastern Ladakh. The development comes two days after the 19th round of India-China Corps Commander level meeting was concluded at the Chushul-Moldo border.