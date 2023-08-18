Representatives from the Indian and Chinese army met for Major General-level talks at DBO and Chushul on Friday to resolve the ongoing stand-off in eastern Ladakh. The development comes two days after the 19th round of India-China Corps Commander level meeting was concluded at the Chushul-Moldo border.

News agency ANI quoted Defence sources to add that the Indian side was represented at the two locations by Major General PK Mishra and Major General Hariharan. The talks are being held to resolve the issues at Depsang Plains and CNN Junction.

The two countries have been locked in a border conflict for more than three years along certain points in the northern union territory.

Days earlier, the two sides had met for the 19th round of China-India Corps Commander Level Meeting at the Chushul-Moldo border meeting point. The talks on August 13 and 14 were said to have occurred in a "candid and pragmatic atmosphere" on the Indian side of the border. However a joint press release did not give any indications of a breakthrough in the disengagement of troops at the remaining friction points.

“China commends the progress made through the meeting. In a candid and pragmatic atmosphere, the two sides had a positive, constructive and in-depth discussion on the resolution of the remaining issues along the LAC in the Western Sector," Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Wang Wenbin said on Wednesday

Ties between India and China had nosedived after the fierce clash in the Galwan Valley in June 2020 - the most serious military conflict between the two sides in decades. Extensive military and diplomatic talks have since led to a gradual disengagement along the border. While the process was completed on the north and south banks of the Pangong lake and in the Gogra area in 2021, certain areas in eastern Ladakh remain a point of concern.

(With inputs from agencies)