'Eastern Ladakh standoff showcases India's resolve,' says Army Chief
Indian Army Chief Gen Manoj Pande said that the firm response to China during the Ladakh border standoff showcased the resolve of a rising India. He also highlighted the rise of China and its threat to the international order.
Army Chief Gen Manoj Pande on Friday said that the resolute and firm manner in which the Indian troops stood up to the Chinese forces during the eastern Ladakh border standoff has made the world take notice of the “political and military resolve of a rising India".
