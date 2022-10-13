Eastern Naval Command conducts offshore security exercise ‘Prasthan’1 min read . 05:15 PM IST
The exercise which is conducted every six months aims to integrate the efforts of all maritime stakeholders involved in offshore defence.
New Delhi: Offshore security exercise ‘Prasthan’ was conducted in the Krishna Godavari Basin Offshore Development Area (ODA) during 11-12 October, 2022, under the aegis of Headquarters, Eastern Naval Command, the Ministry of Defence said in a statement.
The exercise which is conducted every six months aims to integrate the efforts of all maritime stakeholders involved in offshore defence.
Led by the Navy, the exercise saw participation from the various oil operators, like ONGC, RIL, Vedanta, and other stakeholders in the domain of maritime security including AP Marine Police, AP fisheries department and the Coast Guard, it said.
The exercise was conducted onboard Drill rigs Platinum Explorer and DDKG- of ONGC and RIL located about 40 nm south of Kakinada.
Contingencies such as terrorist intrusion, bomb explosion, casualty evacuation, search and rescue, man overboard, major fire, oil spill and mass evacuation were exercised.
The exercise provided all stakeholders with a realistic opportunity to assess their readiness to respond and combat contingencies in the Eastern ODA, as also to operate together in a coordinated and synergised manner.
