Eastern Peripheral Expressway gets intelligent transport system facility

NEW DELHI : Union minister of road transport and highways Nitin Gadkari Thursday inaugurated the intelligent transport system' on Eastern Peripheral Expressway at Dasna, Ghaziabad to achieve traffic efficiency by minimizing traffic problems.

Inaugurating the intelligent transport system', Gadkari said ITS is a revolutionary state of the art technology that will achieve traffic efficiency by minimizing traffic problems, efficient infrastructure usage, enriching users with prior information about traffic and reduce travel time as well as enhance safety and comfort of commuters.

The minister said the country needs to improve its road engineering as around 1.5 lakh people are killed in 5 lakh accidents across the country every year.

He said with the help of this revolutionary technology an ambulance can reach an accident spot within 10-15 minutes to rescue the victim as the system detect any accident and receive alerts within time.

Earlier this month, the government had introduced several safety measures to prevent road accidents on National Highways in the wake of India ranking 3rd across the 199 countries, as reported by the world road statistics, 2018.

According to the data available with highways ministry, the total number of road accidents in the year 2020 were 3,66,138. Though India’s incidence of accidents (36 per lakh people) is much lesser than the developed and developing countries like USA (684), Japan (393), Iran (365), and Turkey (233).

