‘Eat fewer these days’ says Suniel Shetty as rising tomato prices has affected his kitchen3 min read 13 Jul 2023, 07:32 AM IST
Indian tomato prices have soared due to adverse weather, causing a fivefold increase in prices. Bollywood actor Suniel Shetty has also been affected by the rise in prices, consuming less tomatoes and ordering vegetables through an app.
Indian tomato prices have been soaring due to adverse weather in India. Tomatoes usually become expensive in the lean production months of June and July, but the impact this year has been exaggerated. Heavy rains in some growing areas and hotter-than normal temperatures last month hit output of the crop, causing a fivefold increase in prices this year.
Next Story
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
×