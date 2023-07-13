Indian tomato prices have been soaring due to adverse weather in India. Tomatoes usually become expensive in the lean production months of June and July, but the impact this year has been exaggerated. Heavy rains in some growing areas and hotter-than normal temperatures last month hit output of the crop, causing a fivefold increase in prices this year.

With the rising tomato prices, regular household in India have been a burn in their household budget while some have also starting using less of tomatoes in their regular cooking. Now, Bollywood actor Suniel Shetty too have been concerned about the rise in tomato prices.

While speaking to Aaj Tak, he said that the rising tomato prices has also affected his kitchen and has been consuming less due to the prices. He also added that he orders his vegetables through app as they are cheaper as compared to shops and markets.

“My wife Mana only buys vegetables for one or two days, we believe in eating fresh produce. By the prices for tomatoes are skyrocketing these days, and this has affected our kitchen as well. I eat fewer tomatoes these days. People might think that since I’m a superstar, these things wouldn’t affect me. But that isn’t true, we have to deal with such issues as well," Suniel Shetty said in Hindi as quoted by Aaj Tak.

“If you look at the prices on these apps, you’ll be shocked. They’re cheaper than all shops and markets. I order from the app, but not because it’s cheaper, but because they sell fresh produce. They even tell you where the vegetables were grown, and farmers get direct benefits," he said as quoted by the daily.

Tomato prices in metro cities

As per the ministry's data, average all-India retail price of tomato was ₹111.71 per kg on Wednesday. The maximum increase in retail price was ₹203 per kg in Bathinda, Punjab while the minimum rate was ₹34 per kg in Bidar in Karnataka. Among the metros, retail price of tomato quoted highest in Delhi at ₹150 per kg, followed by Mumbai at ₹137 per kg, Kolkata at ₹137 per kg and Chennai at ₹123 per kg on Wednesday. Other cities where prices are ruling high are Bengaluru ( ₹95-118/kg), Gurgaon and Patna ( ₹140/kg), Jammu ( ₹147/kg), Kanpur ( ₹120/kg), and Varanasi ( ₹120/kg).

June Retail Inflation

The retail inflation in India rose considerably in June to 4.81 per cent, largely due to a sharp spurt in vegetable prices. The inflation index for rural and urban was 4.72 per cent and 4.96 per cent, respectively. Back in May, the retail inflation was at 4.25 per cent, hitting a two-year low. It was at 4.7 per cent in April and 5.7 per cent the previous month.

According to the Ministry of Statistics and Programme Implementation data released on 12 July, the provisional index number for vegetables rose from 161.0 in May to 180.6 in June. Vegetables have a 6 percent weightage on the overall retail inflation.

The rise in inflation could partly be attributed to the current spurt in tomato prices across India. The rise in tomato prices is reported across the country, and not just limited to a particular region or geography. In key cities, it rose to as high as ₹150-160 per kg.

Amid a sharp spurt in tomato prices across the country, the Central government on Wednesday directed its agencies – NAFED and NCCF -- to immediately procure the staple vegetable from mandis in key growing states of Andhra Pradesh, Karnataka, and Maharashtra.

(With inputs from ANI)