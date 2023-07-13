Tomato prices in metro cities

As per the ministry's data, average all-India retail price of tomato was ₹111.71 per kg on Wednesday. The maximum increase in retail price was ₹203 per kg in Bathinda, Punjab while the minimum rate was ₹34 per kg in Bidar in Karnataka. Among the metros, retail price of tomato quoted highest in Delhi at ₹150 per kg, followed by Mumbai at ₹137 per kg, Kolkata at ₹137 per kg and Chennai at ₹123 per kg on Wednesday. Other cities where prices are ruling high are Bengaluru ( ₹95-118/kg), Gurgaon and Patna ( ₹140/kg), Jammu ( ₹147/kg), Kanpur ( ₹120/kg), and Varanasi ( ₹120/kg).