Eat now, pay later: Pune trader offers mangoes on EMI1 min read . Updated: 08 Apr 2023, 05:43 AM IST
- The procedure for buying the fruit at his outlet on EMI is similar to buying mobile phones on instalments
Pune: With the prices of Alphonso mangoes eye-wateringly high, a trader in the city is offering the king of fruits on Equated Monthly Instalments or EMI. If refrigerators and air-conditioners can be purchased on instalments, why not mangoes, reasons Gaurav Sanas of Gurukripa Traders and Fruit Products.
