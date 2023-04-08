Eat now, pay later: Pune trader offers mangoes on EMI

Alphonso or `Hapus' mangoes from Devgad and Ratnagiri, considered to be the best, are currently being sold at ₹800 to 1300 per dozen in the retail market. Speaking to PTI, Sanas claimed that his family's outlet is the first to sell mangos on EMI in the whole country. "The prices are always very high at the start of the season. We thought if refrigerators, ACs and other appliances can be bought on EMI, why not mangoes? Everyone can afford mangoes then," he said.