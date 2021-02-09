Eating out biggest casualty of covid in urban India, online shopping up: Report

New Delhi: Urban Indians ate out less amid surging covid-19 cases, spent more time and money shopping online and preferred local grocery stores for essentials, research firm Ipsos said as part of its global survey on shifting consumer habits due to the pandemic.

Ipsos surveyed consumers in 28 markets covering 20,504 adults globally. The survey was conducted between 20 November and 4 December.

The 'Shopping During the Pandemic’ survey captured shift in shopping behaviour globally.

Close to 50% of urban Indians said they ate out less in local and small restaurants after the covid-19 outbreak. In fact, 6 in 10 global citizens (63%) claimed to have stopped eating out at small and local restaurants. In fact, ordering-in too decreased by 41% for urban Indians.

“For urban Indians it was a mix of multitude of factors—the lockdown led to closure of most restaurants and when they reopened with all SOPs prescribed, people were still stricken with apprehension about hygiene and contact. Of course, now we see restaurants operating with social distancing and precautions and people have generally started to step out to eat out," said Amit Adarkar, CEO, Ipsos India.





Meanwhile, 4 in 10 Indians (43%) claim to have shopped more online than before, during the pandemic. This shift among Indian consumers was driven by need for safety, convenience and mood elevation; and of course, the altered macro forces of lockdown and constrained reopening, added Adarkar.

Interestingly, almost half of urban Indians polled (45%) said they were patronizing farmers and small manufacturers.

Japan (84%) and Sweden (77%) emerged at the top in displaying this behavior.

“Being Vocal for Local became more heightened during the pandemic, especially to support the tiny businesses which were reeling under the severe impact of the pandemic," said Adarkar.

Local stores emerged as a favoured choice for consumers while shopping for essentials, especially as they avoided large stores fearing crowds.

Several FMCG companies, too, have reported strong growth among traditional trade channels—that account for over 80% of sales for packaged consumer goods. Over 40% Indians claimed to have continued with the habit of visiting in-person local markets and kirana shops during the pandemic. 54% global citizens too showed a similar trend.

“For essentials, grocery and of course some outing. After all, the lockdown was a new phenomenon for all and it was hard for everyone to be locked-in within the four walls of their homes," said Adarkar.

