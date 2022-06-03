The decision was taken at a meeting between the consumer affairs ministry and the NRAI on discussions over complaints by consumers being forced to pay service charges
Listen to this article
Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio
The government on Thursday said that service charges levied by restaurants are illegal. Additionally, it asked the National Restaurant Association of India (NRAI) to end practice immediately. The decision was taken at a meeting between the consumer affairs ministry and the NRAI on discussions over complaints by consumers being forced to pay service charges.
{{^adFree}}{{/adFree}}
The government on Thursday said that service charges levied by restaurants are illegal. Additionally, it asked the National Restaurant Association of India (NRAI) to end practice immediately. The decision was taken at a meeting between the consumer affairs ministry and the NRAI on discussions over complaints by consumers being forced to pay service charges.
This development comes following the government taking notice of a number of media reports and the grievances registered by consumers on the National Consumer Helpline, news agency PTI had reported.
This development comes following the government taking notice of a number of media reports and the grievances registered by consumers on the National Consumer Helpline, news agency PTI had reported.
Meanwhile, the consumer affairs secretary Rohit Kumar Singh in a letter to the NRAI president had pointed out that restaurants and eateries were collecting service charge from consumers by default, even though such collection is voluntary. The secretary had pointed out that consumers were being forced to pay service charge often fixed at arbitrarily high rates by restaurants. The secretary added consumers were being ‘falsely misled’ on the legal standing of such charges and harassed by restaurants when they asked for these to be removed from the bill.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
Meanwhile, the consumer affairs secretary Rohit Kumar Singh in a letter to the NRAI president had pointed out that restaurants and eateries were collecting service charge from consumers by default, even though such collection is voluntary. The secretary had pointed out that consumers were being forced to pay service charge often fixed at arbitrarily high rates by restaurants. The secretary added consumers were being ‘falsely misled’ on the legal standing of such charges and harassed by restaurants when they asked for these to be removed from the bill.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
Additionally, the DoCA held a meeting on Thursday with restaurant associations and consumer organizations on the levy of service charge in hotels and restaurants. The meeting was chaired by Rohit Kumar Singh, Secretary, DoCA.
Additionally, the DoCA held a meeting on Thursday with restaurant associations and consumer organizations on the levy of service charge in hotels and restaurants. The meeting was chaired by Rohit Kumar Singh, Secretary, DoCA.
As per an official release, the meeting was attended by major restaurant associations including National Restaurant Association of India (NRAI) and the Federation of Hotel and Restaurant Associations of India (FHRAI) and consumer organizations.
As per an official release, the meeting was attended by major restaurant associations including National Restaurant Association of India (NRAI) and the Federation of Hotel and Restaurant Associations of India (FHRAI) and consumer organizations.
Major issues raised by the consumers on the National Consumer Helpline of DoCA relating to service charge were discussed. Additionally, guidelines on fair trade practices related to the charging of service were also referred to.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
Major issues raised by the consumers on the National Consumer Helpline of DoCA relating to service charge were discussed. Additionally, guidelines on fair trade practices related to the charging of service were also referred to.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
The restaurant associations observed that when service charge is mentioned on the menu, it involves an implied consent of the consumer to pay the charge. Service charge is used by restaurants/hotels to pay the staff and workers and is not charged for the experience or food served to consumer.
The restaurant associations observed that when service charge is mentioned on the menu, it involves an implied consent of the consumer to pay the charge. Service charge is used by restaurants/hotels to pay the staff and workers and is not charged for the experience or food served to consumer.
Consumer Organizations observed that levying service charge is patently arbitrary and constitutes an unfair as well as restrictive trade practice under the Consumer Protection Act. Questioning the legitimacy of such charge, it was highlighted that since there is no bar on restaurants/hotels on fixing their food prices, including an additional charge in the name of service charge is detrimental to the rights of consumers.
Consumer Organizations observed that levying service charge is patently arbitrary and constitutes an unfair as well as restrictive trade practice under the Consumer Protection Act. Questioning the legitimacy of such charge, it was highlighted that since there is no bar on restaurants/hotels on fixing their food prices, including an additional charge in the name of service charge is detrimental to the rights of consumers.
NRAI President Kabir Suri said levying service charge is "neither illegal, nor an unfair trade practice as alleged, and this debate in public domain is creating unnecessary confusion and disruption in smooth operations of restaurants."
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
NRAI President Kabir Suri said levying service charge is "neither illegal, nor an unfair trade practice as alleged, and this debate in public domain is creating unnecessary confusion and disruption in smooth operations of restaurants."
{{^adFree}}{{/adFree}}
"The service charge is transparent, worker friendly and is also recognised by many judicial orders which have been shared with the department. In addition, the government also earns revenue from the service charge as tax is paid by restaurants on the same," he said.
"The service charge is transparent, worker friendly and is also recognised by many judicial orders which have been shared with the department. In addition, the government also earns revenue from the service charge as tax is paid by restaurants on the same," he said.
Meanwhile, FHRAI on Thursday said that a restaurant collecting service charge is neither illegal nor is in violation of the law. The association explained that a service charge, like any other charge collected by an establishment, is part of the invitation offered by the restaurant to potential customers. It is for customers to decide whether they wish to patronise the restaurant or not, FHRAI said in a separate statement.
Meanwhile, FHRAI on Thursday said that a restaurant collecting service charge is neither illegal nor is in violation of the law. The association explained that a service charge, like any other charge collected by an establishment, is part of the invitation offered by the restaurant to potential customers. It is for customers to decide whether they wish to patronise the restaurant or not, FHRAI said in a separate statement.
"... a service charge is meant for the benefit of the staff and so, some establishments make a conscious choice to adopt a policy beneficial towards its staff members. Levying service charge is a general practice adopted across the globe. It is neither illegal nor violating any law. Each establishment is free to create its own policy in this regard," FHRAI Vice President Gurbaxish Singh Kohli said.
{{^adFree}}{{/adFree}}
"... a service charge is meant for the benefit of the staff and so, some establishments make a conscious choice to adopt a policy beneficial towards its staff members. Levying service charge is a general practice adopted across the globe. It is neither illegal nor violating any law. Each establishment is free to create its own policy in this regard," FHRAI Vice President Gurbaxish Singh Kohli said.
{{^adFree}}{{/adFree}}
About concerns over transparency in adding service charge in the bill, FHRAI clarified that the charge is disclosed in advance and the same is clearly printed as a separate heading in the bill as a "charge", not a "tax." Thus, there is complete transparency with regard to the amount, the rate and the purpose of the charge.
About concerns over transparency in adding service charge in the bill, FHRAI clarified that the charge is disclosed in advance and the same is clearly printed as a separate heading in the bill as a "charge", not a "tax." Thus, there is complete transparency with regard to the amount, the rate and the purpose of the charge.