E-auction of gifts presented to PM Modi to start Friday

E-auction of gifts presented to PM Modi to start Friday1 min read . 05:12 PM IST
The funds raised through the auction will contributed to the Namami Gange Programme, the flagship project that seeks to conserve and rejuvenate the river Ganga
The funds raised through the auction will contributed to the Namami Gange Programme, the flagship project that seeks to conserve and rejuvenate the river Ganga
New Delhi: The ministry of culture on Friday announced the fourth edition of e-auctioning of gifts presented to the prime minister.The auction will be held from 17 September to 2 October.
New Delhi: The ministry of culture on Friday announced the fourth edition of e-auctioning of gifts presented to the prime minister.The auction will be held from 17 September to 2 October.
Briefing the media, Union Minister of Culture, Tourism and DoNER, G. Kishan Reddy, said that around 1,200 mementos and gift items will be given for e-auction. They were previously displayed at the National Gallery of Modern Art in the national capital.
Briefing the media, Union Minister of Culture, Tourism and DoNER, G. Kishan Reddy, said that around 1,200 mementos and gift items will be given for e-auction. They were previously displayed at the National Gallery of Modern Art in the national capital.
Reddy said the mementos include exquisite paintings, sculptures, handicrafts and folk artefacts. Several of these are items customarily offered as gifts, such as traditional angavastrams, shawls, headgears, ceremonial swords. Other memorabilia of interest include replicas and models of the Shri Ram Mandir at Ayodhya and the Kashi-Vishwanath Temple in Varanasi.
Reddy said the mementos include exquisite paintings, sculptures, handicrafts and folk artefacts. Several of these are items customarily offered as gifts, such as traditional angavastrams, shawls, headgears, ceremonial swords. Other memorabilia of interest include replicas and models of the Shri Ram Mandir at Ayodhya and the Kashi-Vishwanath Temple in Varanasi.
The minister said that there is an entire section of sports souvenirs. “India’s stellar performance at the Commonwealth Games 2022, the Deaflympics 2022 and Thomas Cup Championship 2022 earned us a place in history and a rich haul of medals. There are 25 new sports memorabilia in this edition of auction."
The minister said that there is an entire section of sports souvenirs. “India’s stellar performance at the Commonwealth Games 2022, the Deaflympics 2022 and Thomas Cup Championship 2022 earned us a place in history and a rich haul of medals. There are 25 new sports memorabilia in this edition of auction."
He urged people to participate in the auction.
He urged people to participate in the auction.
To make the visit to the auction more enjoyable, guided tours in general and guided tours in sign language for the hearing impaired have been arranged. Catalogues in Braille will also be made available for the visually challenged.
To make the visit to the auction more enjoyable, guided tours in general and guided tours in sign language for the hearing impaired have been arranged. Catalogues in Braille will also be made available for the visually challenged.
The display area will be open to the public and is free for all. The funds raised through the auction will contributed to the Namami Gange Programme, the flagship project that seeks to conserve and rejuvenate the river Ganga.
The display area will be open to the public and is free for all. The funds raised through the auction will contributed to the Namami Gange Programme, the flagship project that seeks to conserve and rejuvenate the river Ganga.